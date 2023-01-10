Khaira's previously undisclosed injury is a lower-back problem, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Khaira has missed Chicago's last seven games because of the injury. There's no timetable for his return, but it's worth noting that he underwent back surgery in Feb. 2022. Khaira has three goals and six points in 29 games this season.
