Khaira (back) was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Khaira's season came to an end last February when he underwent back surgery. The 28-year-old scored three goals in 27 games and added 88 hits, so he should be expected to add some grit to the Blackhawks' bottom six if he can get back up to speed during training camp after a long layoff.