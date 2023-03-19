Khaira scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Khaira hadn't scored since Nov. 27, though he missed two months with a back injury in that span. He's been much better lately with a goal and five assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old forward has 12 points, 41 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 80 hits through 40 contests, mostly in a bottom-six role.