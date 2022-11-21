Khaira scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Khaira sparked the Blackhawks' comeback with a second-period tally. He's picked up a goal and an assist in the last three games, and he's played in eight of the last nine contests, so it looks like he's solidifying his spot in the lineup. The 28-year-old still plays more of a physical role in the bottom six. He has three points, 18 shots on net, 28 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 outings this season.