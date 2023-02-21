Khaira (back) will join the Blackhawks on their upcoming four-game road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Khaira has already been out of action for the previous 23 contests but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the winter was stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he registered just six shots and one assist. Given his limited offensive upside, Khaira's eventual return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.