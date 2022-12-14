Khaira recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Khaira snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Tyler Johnson goal in the first period. The assist was Khaira's sixth point (three goals, three helpers) in 24 outings this season. The 28-year-old has added 25 shots on net, 39 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating, playing more of a physical checking role in the Blackhawks' bottom six.