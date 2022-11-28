Khaira scored a power-play goal in a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Khaira has three goals and five points in 18 games, including two points on the power play. Through his first 11 contests this season, he averaged just 0:02 of ice time on the power play, but that jumped to 1:48 per game in six contests from Nov. 16-25. While he's still not a major offensive contributor, his recent role on the power play certainly helps.