Khaira notched a rare goal Sunday, sparking the Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

Khaira, a fourth-line left winger, entered Sunday pointless with just two shots on goal. The 2012 third-round draft pick contributed another shot Sunday, scoring his first goal in five appearances. Khaira's short-handed tally sparked the Blackhawks to the come-from-behind triumph. He compiled a game-high six hits in just 11:37 of ice time.