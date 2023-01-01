Khaira (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Sharks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Khaira will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday. The 28-year-old has just one point in his last 11 games and hasn't scored a goal since November.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Will not play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Nets power-play goal Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Nets short-handed tally•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Ready to play•