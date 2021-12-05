Khaira (illness) skated on the Blackhawks' third line during Sunday's morning skate, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Khaira missed Saturday's loss to the Rangers with a non-COVID illness, but he appears to be on track to return against the Islanders on Sunday. The 27-year-old forward has picked up two goals and 61 hits through 16 contests this campaign.