Khaira (back) is expected to begin skating again "soon," Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Khaira is working out off the ice as he progresses through the rehab process. The 28-year-old has missed the last 16 games and will likely need a few full practices before getting back in the lineup. He has six points in 29 games this season.
