Khaira (illness) will return to the lineup versus St. Louis on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Khaira missed Tuesday's tilt versus Dallas with the illness. He has four goals and 12 points with 88 hits in 44 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Contributes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Supplies two assists Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Taken off injured reserve list•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Making road trip•