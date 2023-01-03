Khaira (undisclosed) remains on the shelf ahead of Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Khaira will miss his fifth straight match due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Without a clear timeline to get back into action, Khaira should probably be considered out indefinitely at this point. Khaira is stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he has recorded a meager six shots and one assist.
