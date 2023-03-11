Khaira recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Deuces were wild on Khaira's stat line, which included a rare multi-point effort for the 28-year-old. He's logged three helpers over the last two contests after going five games with no points following his return from a back injury. The fourth-liner is up to three goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 68 hits, 25 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 36 outings this season.