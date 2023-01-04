Khaira (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Khaira hasn't played since Dec. 23 versus Columbus. The 28-year-old forward has picked up just six points through 29 contests this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Ruled out once again•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Will not play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Nets power-play goal Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Lights lamp Sunday•