Khaira (back) was activated off the injured reserve list Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Khaira hasn't played since Dec. 23 because of the injury, but he should be an option for Saturday's game versus San Jose. He has three goals and six points in 29 contests this season. Khaira's return corresponds with Chicago's plan to keep Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty out of the lineup against the Sharks for roster management reasons.