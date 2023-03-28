Khaira (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Stars, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Khaira, Philipp Kurashev (upper body) and Austin Wagner (undisclosed) all dealing with injuries, the Blackhawks may have to deploy 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Dallas. Khaira will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with St. Louis.

More News