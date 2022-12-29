Khaira (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against St. Louis, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Khaira has some nagging soreness and while it is not serious, he will miss action Thursday. He sat out Tuesday's tilt against Carolina and has only one assist in his last 11 games. Overall, Khaira has three goals and six points in 29 games this season.
