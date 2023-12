Korchinski (personal) won't play Tuesday against Colorado despite taking part in the morning skate, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Korchinski had been away from the team for the past five contests after the passing of his father, Larry. He still currently on the non-roster list, but it appears as though he could be back in the lineup soon. Korchinski has seven points, 28 shots on goal and 30 blocked shots over 25 contests this campaign.