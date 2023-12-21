Korchinski (personal) could return to the lineup Friday versus Montreal, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Korchinski has missed the last six games due to the untimely passing of his father. Korchinski has been practicing this week and coach Luke Richardson said that he will check with his rookie defenseman to see if he is ready to go prior to Friday's contest. Korchinski, who was selected seventh overall in the 2022 Draft, has two goals, five assists, 28 shots on goal and 30 blocked shots in 25 games this season.