Korchinski recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Korchinski set up a Tyler Johnson tally in the third period. The 19-year-old Korchinski faced an uphill battle to make an impact this season, but he was able to stick in the NHL all year. He posted 15 points, 93 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a minus-39 rating over 76 appearances -- while not great numbers, they make sense in the context of playing for one of the worst teams in the league. Korchinski's got a bright future ahead as a two-way defenseman who could be a staple of the Blackhawks' top four for years to come.