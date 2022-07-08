Korchinski was selected seventh overall by the Blackhawks at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

This guy is an intriguing fantasy prospect. Offense oozes from Korchinski, who put up 65 points in 67 WHL games as a 17-year-old. And another 19 in 25 postseason games. The growth in his game has been exceptional this year -- the rink rat became a 20-25 minute player used in all situations. At 17. He works hard all the time and isn't afraid to take on bigger roles and opponents. Korchinski uses his stick exceptionally well and his speed to move into transition. And with a four-inch growth spurt, he's now 6-foot-2 and a better skater than he was at 5-foot-10. He's a future top-four NHL defender in the mold of Shea Theodore. And if his development curve continues on this path, Korchinski might just become the best fantasy defender of this draft class.