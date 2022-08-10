Korchinski signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Wednesday.

Korchinski -- who was selected by the organization with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft -- figures to spend another season playing in juniors, though he could be given the opportunity to join the team at training camp. Last season, with WHL Seattle, the blueliner racked up four goals and 61 assists in 67 contests and could offer top-half fantasy value if he can bring that offensive upside to the professional ranks.