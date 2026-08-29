Korchinski signed a two-year, $2.65 million contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Korchinski had two assists, four PIM, four hits and 13 blocks in 13 appearances with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. He also had two goals, 26 points and 48 PIM in 53 regular-season outings with AHL Rockford last year. The 22-year-old will be competing for a spot on Chicago's third pairing during training camp, but he'll have a challenging time winning that role. However, Korchinski would have to clear waivers in order to be sent to the minors, and there's a decent chance he'd get claimed. Consequently, the 2022 seventh-overall pick might end up on the Opening Day roster, even if it is as the seventh defenseman.