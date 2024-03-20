Korchinski scored a goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Korchinski's third-period tally did little to change the result. It was about the only bright spot for the 19-year-old defenseman in a game that showed how much room he has to grow to keep pace with the NHL. He's scored in consecutive games and has 14 points through 64 appearances, but that comes with an ugly minus-38 rating, 84 shots on net and 67 blocked shots.