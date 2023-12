Korchinski recorded an assist and one shot on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Detroit.

The 19-year-old has had a solid year for the Blackhawks thus far. In his past 12 games, Korchinski has four points (two goals and two assists) and 13 shots on goal. His defensive play has been noticeable as he has 10 blocked shots. The youngster has averaged 18:58 of ice time and earned himself a spot on the second power-play unit.