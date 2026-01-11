Korchinski notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Korchinski had poor results against the Capitals on Friday but put together a better effort in Saturday's game. The 21-year-old blueliner will stay in the lineup as long as Louis Crevier (illness) is out. Korchinski had 19 points in 32 AHL games with Rockford prior to his call-up, but his consistency at the NHL level is still a work in progress, and he's struggled to keep up with the Blackhawks' other defensive prospects.