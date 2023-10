Korchinski registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Korchinski helped out on a Tyler Johnson tally in the second period. The assist was Korchinski's first NHL point, coming in his fourth appearance. He's seen top-four minutes to begin the campaign, and the rookie blueliner has managed 10 blocked shots, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in that role.