Korchinski (personal) has been activated from the non-roster list, according to the NHL media site.
Korchinski missed six games due to the passing of his father. The talented rookie has two goals and five assists in 25 games this season. Korchinski has three assists on the power play and is averaging 2:01 of ice time with the man-advantage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Could play versus Canadiens•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Back with team, won't play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Goes on non-roster reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: One assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Registers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Posts power-play assist•