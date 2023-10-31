Korchinski notched an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Korchinski has finished with a minus rating in seven of nine contests this season, but he remains on the top defensive pairing. He set up fellow rookie Connor Bedard for a first-minute tally, which was all the Blackhawks could muster Monday. Korchinski has three helpers, nine shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating, but it appears likely he'll remain in the NHL for the 2023-24 campaign.