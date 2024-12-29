Korchinski was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Chicago brought up Wyatt Kaiser in a corresponding move. Korchinski hasn't earned a point in nine NHL outings this season while contributing seven shots on goal and seven blocked shots. He has two goals and nine assists in 21 AHL appearances this campaign.
