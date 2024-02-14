Korchinski scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Korchinski has just two points over 17 games since the start of January, though the scoring slump hasn't cost him a top-four role. The 19-year-old blueliner is in a tough position, seeing big minutes for a team with almost no scoring upside. Korchinski has three goals, seven assists, 57 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 47 appearances this season, so fantasy managers in redraft formats can likely leave him on the wire.