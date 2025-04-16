Now Playing

Korchinski was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Korchinski had a goal and an assist across 16 outings with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. Chicago's season is over, so that's why Korchinski has returned to Rockford, where he has three goals and 27 points across 54 appearances this year.

