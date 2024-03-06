Korchinski logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Korchinski snapped a nine-game drought with the helper on Jason Dickinson's tally in the second period. While Korchinski is lacking on offense -- 11 points (six on the power play) and 73 shots on net over 57 outings -- he remains in a top-four role as a rookie. He's added 62 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-27 rating this season.