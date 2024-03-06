Korchinski logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Korchinski snapped a nine-game drought with the helper on Jason Dickinson's tally in the second period. While Korchinski is lacking on offense -- 11 points (six on the power play) and 73 shots on net over 57 outings -- he remains in a top-four role as a rookie. He's added 62 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-27 rating this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Ready to play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Could play versus Canadiens•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Back with team, won't play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: Goes on non-roster reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski: One assist in loss•