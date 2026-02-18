Korchinski was called up by Chicago on Wednesday.

Korchinski has two goals, 23 points and 46 PIM in 45 outings with AHL Rockford in 2025-26. He also has an assist and two PIM in two appearances with Chicago this season. Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Korchinski might be in Chicago's lineup when its schedule resumes Feb. 26 in Nashville. However, Sam Rinzel was also summoned from the minors Wednesday and might end up in the lineup instead of Korchinski.