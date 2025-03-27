Korchinski was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Korchinski hasn't earned a point in nine NHL outings this season while posting seven shots on goal, seven blocked shots and one hit. He will be an option for Friday's matchup versus Vegas.
