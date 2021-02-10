Lankinen registered 34 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas.

Lankinen gave up a Roope Hintz goal just under five minutes into the game and then locked things down the rest of the way. The 25-year-old rookie has lost just once in nine decisions (5-1-3) this season while putting together a terrific 2.17 GAA and .933 save percentage. Lankinen and the Blackhawks will host Columbus for a pair of tilts Thursday and Saturday.