Lankinen will draw the home start for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The 25-year-old continues to see a heavy workload, as he'll guard the cage for the fifth straight game. Lankinen has been outstanding in his first NHL season, going 3-1-3 while posting a 2.09 GAA and .935 save percentage. He'll face a red-hot Hurricanes team that has started the season 6-1-0, racking up 3.14 goals per contest.