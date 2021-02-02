Lankinen will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt versus Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Lankinen appears to have cemented himself as the preferred No. 1 in the Windy City over Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia. The 25-year-old Lankinen has started six of the Hawks' last seven contests in which he posted a 3-1-2 record and 1.97 GAA. It would likely take a significant downturn from the California native to see him removed from the starting role.