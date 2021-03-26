Lankinen turned aside 41 shots in a 3-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Lankinen was terrific in logging his second career shutout, earning No. 1 star honors for the second straight game in the process. The 25-year-old rookie had a tough stretch last week during a winless trip through the Sunshine State (0-3-0), but he certainly rebounded well in a pair of home clashes with the Panthers, posting a .974 save percentage in those two starts.