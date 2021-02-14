Lankinen posted 29 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Columbus.

The Blackhawks went right back to Lankinen following Thursday's 6-5 loss to the same Blue Jackets squad and the rookie responded with his sixth win of the season. Lankinen has had very few hiccups in 2020-21, going 6-2-3 with a 2.49 GAA and .925 save percentage. A pair of games against the low-scoring Red Wings on Monday and Wednesday are up next for Lankinen and the Blackhawks.