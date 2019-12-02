Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Called up with Lehner sick
Lankinen was called up from AHL Rockford on Monday and will dress as the backup Monday against the Blues with Robin Lehner out due to the flu, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Corey Crawford will start Monday's contest before the Blackhawks get two days off. If Lehner's still not healthy after that, Lankinen would likely get to start one leg of the team's Thursday-Friday back-to-back set in Boston and New Jersey.
