Lankinen kicked out 32 shots Sunday to backstop a 3-1 win over Columbus.

The 25-year-old was terrific in snapping his two-game losing skid, registering his third game of 30-plus saves in six appearances. Lankinen is now 3-1-2 with a sparkling 1.97 GAA and .937 save percentage and has emerged as one of the top early-season waiver wire additions.