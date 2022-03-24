Lankinen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Sam Carrick twice tied the game for the Ducks, but Dylan Strome's tally late in the third period was enough to earn Lankinen the win. This snapped Lankinen's three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old is now 4-8-4 with a 3.42 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 18 appearances. Per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, the Blackhawks will start Collin Delia on Thursday versus the Kings and Lankinen will return to the crease Saturday versus the Golden Knights.