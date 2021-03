Lankinen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to Florida.

Florida tagged Lankinen with a loss for the second straight game after erasing a 3-1 Chicago lead. The Panthers scored three unanswered on Lankinen before adding a pair of empty-netters. The 25-year-old Lankinen has just one win in his last five outings (1-3-1) heading into a two-game set against Tampa Bay on Thursday and Saturday.