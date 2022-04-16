Lankinen turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Chicago took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Lankinen got beaten for the next three goals to send him to his seventh loss in his last eight starts (1-5-2). The 26-year-old sports a rough 3.68 GAA and .887 save percentage on the season, but he'll likely continue to see a big workload as Chicago has no better options in the crease.
