Lankinen will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lankinen will get the starting nod for the Blackhawks' second game in as many days. The 25-year-old has been a welcomed surprise for the Hawks this year, recording a .921 save percentage and an 8-3-3 record in his rookie campaign. He stands a good chance to keep it rolling against a struggling Red Wings team that will be without Dylan Larkin (upper body).