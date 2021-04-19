Lankinen will get the starting nod for Monday's game in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Lankinen got the day off during Saturday's win over the Red Wings after appearing in the previous eight games. Since the start of April, the 25-year-old owns a .884 save percentage and 3.29 GAA alongside a 3-4-0 record. He's 0-2-1 against Nashville this season despite posting a strong 2.28 GAA and 2.31 save percentage in those three contests..