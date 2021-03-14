Lankinen kicked out 33 of 37 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Panthers pulled away with four straight goals after Chicago had opened the scoring early in the second period, handing Lankinen his third loss in his last four outings. Lankinen has seen a ton of rubber during his rookie season, seeing an average of 34.5. shots per game, but he's held up rather well with a .918 save percentage.