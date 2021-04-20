Lankinen allowed five goals on 22 shots Monday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Lankinen and the Blackhawks trailed 3-2 entering the third period but goals 18 seconds apart by Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin in the frame's opening minute put the game out of reach. Those goals also chased Lankinen to the bench early and helped hand him his second straight road loss. The 25-year-old rookie was so steady for the first three months of the season, but he's run into a rough patch in April, logging an .884 save percentage while allowing three-plus goals in seven of his eight starts.